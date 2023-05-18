Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) Stock Price Down 19.1%

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 19.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 339,839 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 226% from the average daily volume of 104,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Maxim Group cut their price target on Kubient from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, March 30th.
Kubient Stock Down 1.8 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Kubient
Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Marketplace, a platform for real-time trading of digital, programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic advertising inventory space auction.
