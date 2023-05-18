Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) Stock Price Down 19.1%

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 19.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 339,839 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 226% from the average daily volume of 104,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Separately, Maxim Group cut their price target on Kubient from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.82.

Kubient

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kubient by 255.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 70,142 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Kubient during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kubient by 269.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Marketplace, a platform for real-time trading of digital, programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic advertising inventory space auction.

