L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

L.S. Starrett Price Performance

NYSE:SCX opened at $10.57 on Thursday. L.S. Starrett has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The firm has a market cap of $78.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Get L.S. Starrett alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other L.S. Starrett news, insider David T. Allen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $36,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,142.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO John C. Tripp sold 9,981 shares of L.S. Starrett stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $119,472.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,566.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David T. Allen sold 3,000 shares of L.S. Starrett stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $36,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,871 shares in the company, valued at $781,142.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,281 shares of company stock valued at $189,295. 6.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About L.S. Starrett

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCX. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of L.S. Starrett by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in L.S. Starrett during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in L.S. Starrett by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in L.S. Starrett by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in L.S. Starrett by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 276,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 151,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the business of manufacturing products for industrial, professional, and consumer markets. It operates through North American and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes manufacturing and sales in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The International segment consists of all operations outside North America, primarily in Brazil, United Kingdom, and China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L.S. Starrett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.S. Starrett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.