L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
NYSE:SCX opened at $10.57 on Thursday. L.S. Starrett has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The firm has a market cap of $78.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.26.
In other L.S. Starrett news, insider David T. Allen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $36,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,142.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO John C. Tripp sold 9,981 shares of L.S. Starrett stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $119,472.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,566.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David T. Allen sold 3,000 shares of L.S. Starrett stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $36,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,871 shares in the company, valued at $781,142.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,281 shares of company stock valued at $189,295. 6.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the business of manufacturing products for industrial, professional, and consumer markets. It operates through North American and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes manufacturing and sales in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The International segment consists of all operations outside North America, primarily in Brazil, United Kingdom, and China.
