Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Given “Sell” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

LAND has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.08) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.52) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 745 ($9.33).

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Land Securities Group Price Performance

LAND traded down GBX 7.80 ($0.10) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 620.60 ($7.77). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,357. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 631.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 646.35. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of GBX 459.30 ($5.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 784.80 ($9.83). The stock has a market cap of £4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,108.21, a P/E/G ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.78.

Land Securities Group Increases Dividend

Land Securities Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $9.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is 7,142.86%.

(Get Rating)

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.