Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 725 ($9.08) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LAND stock traded down GBX 8.40 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 620 ($7.77). The company had a trading volume of 310,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,197. The company has a market capitalization of £4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,161.85, a P/E/G ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 631.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 646.35. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of GBX 459.30 ($5.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 784.80 ($9.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

