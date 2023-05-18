Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 725 ($9.08) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.94% from the stock’s previous close.
Land Securities Group Price Performance
Shares of LAND stock traded down GBX 8.40 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 620 ($7.77). The company had a trading volume of 310,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,197. The company has a market capitalization of £4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,161.85, a P/E/G ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 631.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 646.35. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of GBX 459.30 ($5.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 784.80 ($9.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
Land Securities Group Company Profile
