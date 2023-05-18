Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.07% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,830,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 271,559 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 216,823 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after buying an additional 25,424 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,612,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Yadin Rozov bought 20,000 shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $39,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,500 shares in the company, valued at $71,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oramed Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yadin Rozov purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,540. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nadav Kidron acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 146,000 shares of company stock worth $293,240 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ORMP opened at $3.63 on Thursday. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $13.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.71.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,093.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. Analysts forecast that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses on the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

