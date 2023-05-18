Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Cuts Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth approximately $549,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 13,084 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,885,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,823,000 after buying an additional 97,816 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Price Performance

SBCF stock opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.08. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $36.92.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.64%.

In other news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 4,697 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $144,244.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,962.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Christopher E. Fogal purchased 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,274.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at $142,037.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 4,697 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $144,244.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,962.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBCF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

