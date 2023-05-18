Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $392,000 Stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating) by 402.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 63,753 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.19% of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 1,260.3% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 530,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 491,099 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 331,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 132,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 46,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Price Performance

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund stock opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.18. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Announces Dividend

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.



Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.



