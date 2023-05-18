Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $344,000 in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,819,000 after buying an additional 26,916 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,468,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 1,358.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,074,000 after buying an additional 110,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RXDX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Prometheus Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prometheus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.36.

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of RXDX opened at $192.94 on Thursday. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $22.31 and a one year high of $197.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.73. The company has a current ratio of 37.56, a quick ratio of 37.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 3,768.76% and a negative return on equity of 33.50%. Prometheus Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was down 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Prometheus Biosciences

In related news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.26, for a total transaction of $87,682.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,337.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.26, for a total transaction of $87,682.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,337.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 10,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total transaction of $1,328,880.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,900,168.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 921,320 shares of company stock valued at $105,745,913. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

