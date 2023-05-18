Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $358,000 in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,144 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AAL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Redburn Partners raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

In related news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at $825,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at $825,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,934 shares of company stock worth $358,414. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAL stock opened at $14.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.57. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $18.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.53.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

