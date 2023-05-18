Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $426,000 Investment in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth $28,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 387.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total value of $404,325.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,923.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $4,864,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,333 shares in the company, valued at $18,320,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total transaction of $404,325.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,923.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,521,708 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 1.4 %

Several brokerages recently commented on RS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

NYSE RS opened at $243.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $160.29 and a 12 month high of $264.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $247.06 and its 200 day moving average is $228.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.88.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 24.11%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 14.33%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

