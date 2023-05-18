Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 3,895 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,895 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.08% of America’s Car-Mart worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 621.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.
America’s Car-Mart Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $87.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.88. The stock has a market cap of $560.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.42. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $127.05.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
America’s Car-Mart Company Profile
America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.
