Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRNGet Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Lantern Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Lantern Pharma Price Performance

Shares of LTRN opened at $4.90 on Thursday. Lantern Pharma has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $6.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.65.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.18. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lantern Pharma will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantern Pharma

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Lantern Pharma by 81.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 12,159 shares in the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lantern Pharma by 106.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. 21.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantern Pharma Company Profile

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, and prostate cancer.

Further Reading

