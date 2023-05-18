Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Lantern Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Lantern Pharma Price Performance

Shares of LTRN opened at $4.90 on Thursday. Lantern Pharma has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $6.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma ( NASDAQ:LTRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.18. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lantern Pharma will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Lantern Pharma by 81.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 12,159 shares in the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lantern Pharma by 106.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. 21.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantern Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, and prostate cancer.

Further Reading

