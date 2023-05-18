Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $993,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,754,089.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Lantheus Stock Up 0.6 %
Lantheus stock opened at $97.97 on Thursday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $100.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.65 and a 200 day moving average of $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.65.
Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 58.60%. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.65 million. On average, analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities upped their price objective on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.83.
Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.
