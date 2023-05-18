Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $993,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,754,089.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lantheus Stock Up 0.6 %

Lantheus stock opened at $97.97 on Thursday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $100.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.65 and a 200 day moving average of $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 58.60%. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.65 million. On average, analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantheus

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lantheus by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,831,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $761,795,000 after purchasing an additional 90,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $546,121,000 after purchasing an additional 326,396 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,731,000 after purchasing an additional 489,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 33.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,908,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,219,000 after purchasing an additional 483,276 shares in the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities upped their price objective on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

About Lantheus

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Featured Stories

