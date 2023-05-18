Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) Trading Up 5.3%

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.75. Approximately 370,931 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 190,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

Lanvin Group Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.38. The company has a market cap of $703.31 million, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lanvin Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lanvin Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Lanvin Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Lanvin Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,214,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in Lanvin Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $775,698,000. 49.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lanvin Group Company Profile

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited manufactures and sells fashion apparel, accessories, and fragrances for men and women. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.

