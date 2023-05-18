Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $108.52

Shares of Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$108.52 and traded as low as C$107.25. Lassonde Industries shares last traded at C$110.27, with a volume of 2,485 shares.

Lassonde Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$103.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$108.55. The firm has a market cap of C$348.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

About Lassonde Industries

(Get Rating)

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.