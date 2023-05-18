Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) PT Raised to $102.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.18.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 3.0 %

Lattice Semiconductor stock traded up $2.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.15. The company had a trading volume of 523,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,648. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.31 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $1,853,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,428.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $1,853,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,428.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 2,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $183,397.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,322.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,489 shares of company stock valued at $13,934,528 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $248,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $295,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $2,205,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.