Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.18.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of LSCC opened at $81.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 57.55 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $96.82.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.31 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 28.63%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 2,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $183,397.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,322.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 8,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $746,992.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,372,477.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 2,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $183,397.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,322.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,489 shares of company stock worth $13,934,528. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

