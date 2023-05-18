Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Cut to C$39.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 26.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, CSFB cut their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.55.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LB stock traded down C$0.22 on Thursday, hitting C$30.82. 48,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,386. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.95. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$28.23 and a one year high of C$43.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$260.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$259.00 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 8.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.7400612 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.