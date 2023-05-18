Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Up 7.1%

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.20. 11,556 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 92,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Lavoro in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

Lavoro Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.14.

Institutional Trading of Lavoro

Lavoro Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVRO. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lavoro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Lavoro during the 1st quarter worth $941,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Lavoro during the 1st quarter worth $2,550,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Lavoro during the 1st quarter worth $11,201,000. Finally, Kim LLC bought a new position in Lavoro during the 1st quarter worth $17,325,000. 69.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPB Acquisition Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. TPB Acquisition Corporation I is based in San Francisco, California.

