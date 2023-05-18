Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Up 7.1%

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.20. 11,556 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 92,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Lavoro in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.
Lavoro Trading Down 1.6 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.14.
Lavoro Company Profile
TPB Acquisition Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. TPB Acquisition Corporation I is based in San Francisco, California.
