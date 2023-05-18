Lawrence P. Oreilly Sells 500 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $943.77, for a total transaction of $471,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,501,265.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.2 %

ORLY opened at $939.43 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $964.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $879.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $846.66. The firm has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 36,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,928,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,077.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,912,000 after purchasing an additional 112,008 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

