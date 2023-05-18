Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Leap Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02).

Separately, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTX opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.51. Leap Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 104.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 14,079 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,256,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 137,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 18,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. The company was founded on January 3, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

