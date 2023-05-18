Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,572,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 33,550 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of TC Energy worth $62,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRP. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in TC Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TC Energy by 43.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,567,000 after purchasing an additional 267,934 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in TC Energy by 40.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 31,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TC Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,876,349,000 after purchasing an additional 993,965 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TRP traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,380. The stock has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.84. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.79 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.88.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 11.35%. Analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 220.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

