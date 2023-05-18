Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,100,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,030 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $45,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,248,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252,701 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $345,861,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,822,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,144,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,066 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,742,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,631,055. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.89 and its 200-day moving average is $42.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $148.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

