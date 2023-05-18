Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Grows Stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,599,023 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares during the period. Open Text accounts for about 1.4% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $76,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Open Text by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Open Text by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Open Text by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Open Text by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 424,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Open Text from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Open Text from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

Open Text Stock Up 0.6 %

Open Text Announces Dividend

Shares of OTEX traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.13. 212,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,050. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.73. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.06. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $24.91 and a 1-year high of $42.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.61%.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

