Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $17.54 Million Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,331,296 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 619,700 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of CEMEX worth $17,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,344,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,187 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 655,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 196,893 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 58,906 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,559,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CX. Bank of America cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.80 to $7.20 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CEMEX in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.90 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.28.

CEMEX Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE CX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,078,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,611,768. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.03.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 5.13%. Research analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.