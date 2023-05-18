Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $33.93 Million Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,102 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 31,336 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $33,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 23,723 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 630 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 48,668 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,058 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.61.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 8,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,712 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Anne Fink sold 3,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total value of $441,439.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,017.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 8,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,712 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 285,382 shares of company stock valued at $41,042,070 in the last ninety days. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DKS stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $135.26. 389,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,681. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $152.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.14%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.