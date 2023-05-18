Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $89.60 Million Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,216,561 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,070 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce accounts for 1.6% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $89,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 840.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 77.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CM traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.65. 364,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $56.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.639 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 27th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

