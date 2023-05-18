Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Purchases 632,160 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 116.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,176,393 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 632,160 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of GSK worth $41,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its position in shares of GSK by 281.8% during the 4th quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 17,971,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,445,000 after buying an additional 13,264,687 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,720,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,001,000 after acquiring an additional 548,735 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in GSK by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after buying an additional 2,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in GSK by 351.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,137,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,059,000 after buying an additional 5,556,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in GSK by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,204 shares in the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GSK. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.79) to GBX 1,730 ($21.67) in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on GSK in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.91) to GBX 1,400 ($17.54) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,576.88.

NYSE GSK traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.10. 1,714,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,366,763. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $45.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $71.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

