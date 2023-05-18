Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 61,570 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,111,852 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 61,570 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises about 3.6% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.17% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $201,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TD traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,418. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $55.43 and a twelve month high of $77.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.87 and a 200 day moving average of $64.10.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.721 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.87%.

A number of research firms have commented on TD. Barclays lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.57.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

