Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) dropped 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.76 and last traded at $7.76. Approximately 494,974 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,149,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LILAK shares. Scotiabank downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Latin America in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average of $8.29.

Insider Activity

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter.

In other news, Director Eric Louis Zinterhofer acquired 75,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $586,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,143,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,960,519.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 102.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 892.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

