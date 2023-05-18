LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of LICT Co. (OTCMKTS:LICT – Get Rating) fell 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18,450.00 and last traded at $18,450.00. 3 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 98 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18,700.00.

LICT Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $374 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18,835.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $19,719.39.

About LICT

(Get Rating)

LICT Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of broadband, voice and video services. It offers non regulated services like broadband and voice services, hosted voice services, cellular backhaul and other data transport services, and subscription video and traditional regulated services like local network services and network access services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LICT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LICT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.