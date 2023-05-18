LifeSpeak (OTC:LSPKF) Price Target Cut to C$0.60

LifeSpeak (OTC:LSPKF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$0.80 to C$0.60 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LSPKF. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of LifeSpeak from C$1.05 to C$0.90 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Cormark lowered shares of LifeSpeak from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

LSPKF stock remained flat at C$0.55 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.69. LifeSpeak has a one year low of C$0.55 and a one year high of C$2.01.

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for digital mental, physical and total wellbeing resources for mid and enterprise-sized organizations in Canada and internationally. The company offers digital educational resources, such as easily consumable videos, podcasts, and tailored articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, automated, and live sessions in areas, including general fitness, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, Pilates, and others.

