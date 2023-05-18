LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
LightInTheBox Price Performance
Shares of LITB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.19. 20,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,894. LightInTheBox has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $156.42 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a negative return on equity of 28.91%.
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.
