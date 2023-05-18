LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of LITB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.19. 20,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,894. LightInTheBox has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $156.42 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a negative return on equity of 28.91%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. ( NYSE:LITB Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

