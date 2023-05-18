Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Shares Gap Down to $14.88

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.88, but opened at $13.72. Lightspeed Commerce shares last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 729,733 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC downgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Lightspeed Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.28.

Institutional Trading of Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. The business had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. FMR LLC increased its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 1,847.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,199,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983,753 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 249.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,280,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,964,000 after buying an additional 2,342,867 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 212.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,478,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,508,000 after buying an additional 1,685,608 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $20,817,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,313,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,592,000 after buying an additional 1,058,703 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lightspeed Commerce

(Get Rating)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.