Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) was down 9.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$17.50 and last traded at C$18.14. Approximately 792,804 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,021,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSPD. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC lowered shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$34.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$19.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.59.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

