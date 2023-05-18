Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LECO. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.50.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $169.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $176.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $589,190.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,546. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $589,190.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,546. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $1,371,292.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,123 shares in the company, valued at $6,847,801.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LECO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

