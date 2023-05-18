Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LIND. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

LIND opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $143.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 4,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $58,140.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,676,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,233,660.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 11,251 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 660,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 15,681 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 17,267 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

