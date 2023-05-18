Litecoin (LTC) Price Tops $91.50 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for $91.50 or 0.00338389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion and $650.72 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013247 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000853 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000686 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 216.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,948,077 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

