Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$40.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Shares of TSE:LAC opened at C$30.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.49, a current ratio of 18.13 and a quick ratio of 52.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -31.55 and a beta of 1.58. Lithium Americas has a one year low of C$23.80 and a one year high of C$42.82.

Lithium Americas ( TSE:LAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.34) by C$0.08. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post 0.6899096 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

