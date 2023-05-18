loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Dan Binowitz Sells 9,999 Shares

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $18,498.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 523,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,206.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dan Binowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get loanDepot alerts:

On Monday, May 15th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $17,298.27.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $17,798.22.

On Monday, May 8th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $16,798.32.

On Friday, May 5th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $16,698.33.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $15,798.42.

On Monday, April 17th, Dan Binowitz sold 4,517 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $7,588.56.

On Friday, April 14th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $17,298.27.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $16,998.30.

On Monday, April 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $14,998.50.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $14,598.54.

loanDepot Stock Performance

NYSE:LDI opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83. loanDepot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.20). loanDepot had a negative net margin of 29.28% and a negative return on equity of 44.95%. The business had revenue of $169.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

LDI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America restated a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, loanDepot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.83.

Institutional Trading of loanDepot

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of loanDepot by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 81,051 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of loanDepot by 281.4% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,913,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,391 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in loanDepot by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,443,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after buying an additional 41,790 shares in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About loanDepot

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.