Loop Capital Increases Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $50.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DT. Barclays lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.90.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE DT opened at $47.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 470.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.11. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $48.00.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

About Dynatrace

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 2,277.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642,452 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,424,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791,026 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,679 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,232,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth approximately $84,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.