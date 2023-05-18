Loop Capital Increases Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $50.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.21% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DT. Barclays lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.90.
Dynatrace Trading Up 1.9 %
NYSE DT opened at $47.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 470.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.11. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $48.00.
About Dynatrace
Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.
