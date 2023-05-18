Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 32,000 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 936,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $168,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CVX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.17.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,628,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,115,538. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.58 and a 200 day moving average of $170.70. The stock has a market cap of $288.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

