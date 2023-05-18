Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Grows Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 91.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 692,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,142 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.97% of Axon Enterprise worth $114,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXON. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 103.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 40.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 12.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hadi Partovi purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $200.02 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 378,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,770,976.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total value of $125,599.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,201.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hadi Partovi bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $200.02 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,770,976.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,290 shares of company stock valued at $21,547,805. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXON traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $200.78. 485,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,497. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 104.59 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.12 and its 200-day moving average is $195.89. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.01 and a 52 week high of $229.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.28. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $336.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.91 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AXON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $222.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.64.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

