Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $110.72 Million Stock Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 439,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,875 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.52% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $110,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $85,546,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 488,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,676,000 after purchasing an additional 194,895 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 833,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,923,000 after purchasing an additional 174,811 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,934,000 after acquiring an additional 117,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,005,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,780,000 after acquiring an additional 104,573 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INSP shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $271.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.56.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:INSP traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $298.64. 176,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,424. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.64. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of -191.03 and a beta of 1.44. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.04 and a 12-month high of $303.33.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $148,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $148,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total transaction of $2,168,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,628.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,310 shares of company stock worth $4,280,627. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.