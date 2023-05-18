Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $128.93 Million Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,948,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596,391 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $128,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 248,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,081,000 after purchasing an additional 28,606 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 535,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,002,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 500.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 51,873 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,592,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 209,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after acquiring an additional 11,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BJ traded down $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $70.07. 937,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,402. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $80.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.97. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 60.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $544,178.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,538,927.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

