Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $95.67 Million Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 915,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 383,776 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.69% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $95,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 428,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,823,000 after acquiring an additional 155,523 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 55,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 13,006 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 38,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,926. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAH traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.55. 228,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.60. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $76.60 and a 1-year high of $112.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Several research analysts recently commented on BAH shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

