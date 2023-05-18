Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 118,164 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $143,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 107,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,555,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $292.41. 2,168,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,860,271. The company has a market capitalization of $296.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $290.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.25.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

