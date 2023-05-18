Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 561,336 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,276,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 561,336 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 3.48% of Calix worth $155,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 7.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 205.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 105,006 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the first quarter valued at $758,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 865.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 167.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Calix from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calix in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Calix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on Calix from $90.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Calix from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

NYSE:CALX traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.75. 167,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.30 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.73. Calix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.59 and a fifty-two week high of $77.44.

In other Calix news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $220,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

