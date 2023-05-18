Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 148,644 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 148,644 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $82,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Aspen Technology by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Aspen Technology by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AZPN shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair lowered shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.83.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $168.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,768. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $161.40 and a one year high of $263.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.26.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

