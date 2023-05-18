Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 74,625 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,412,112 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 74,625 shares during the period. Shell makes up about 0.7% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.09% of Shell worth $194,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $549,346,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $262,275,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $197,426,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $153,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.71. 3,817,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,807,365. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.65. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $62.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHEL. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.33) to GBX 3,000 ($37.58) in a report on Friday, February 17th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,526.29.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

